Blues' Jake Allen: Confirmed to take on Buds
Allen will patrol the crease as Saturday's home starter versus the Maple Leafs, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Toronto is currently experiencing a dramatic tailspin, as Auston Matthews and Co. have lost four of the past five games with just 11 goals scored over that span. This bodes well for Allen, who hasn't yielded more than three goals in a contest since Oct. 12 against the Panthers.
