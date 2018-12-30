Blues' Jake Allen: Consistently inconsistent
Allen was pulled in the second period of Saturday's 6-1 loss to Pittsburgh after allowing four goals on 17 shots.
Just when it looked like he was turning things around, Allen coughs up a hairball. He's consistently inconsistent and that is a killer in most fantasy formats.
