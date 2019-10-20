Blues' Jake Allen: Continues to implode
Allen made 20 saves Saturday in a 5-2 loss to Montreal. He allowed four goals.
Allen drives fantasy owners mad. He's full of skill, but suffers from some malady that has completely eroded his game. Take the first goal of the second period; it came at the six second mark when Allen misplayed a shot that was going wide and banked it into his own net. He's now 1-1 with a nauseous 4.17 GAA and .849 save percentage. There's no way he should be in any fantasy net until he shows he can deliver you a .910ish save percentage. Allen's just a liability otherwise.
