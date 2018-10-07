Blues' Jake Allen: Coughs up five goals

Allen allowed five goals on 30 shots in the 5-4 overtime loss to Chicago on Saturday.

Allen is getting roughed up to start the 2018-19 campaign, allowing 10 goals on 55 shots in his first two contests. His team gave him a 2-0 lead late in the first period but he wasn't able to hold on. The 28-year-old netminder has Chad Johnson waiting for a shot behind him and could be on a short leash after these first two games.