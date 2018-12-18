Blues' Jake Allen: Covering cage in Edmonton

Allen will post up behind the pipes for Tuesday's road game against the Oilers, Derek Van Diest of NHL.com reports.

Allen's been in goal for 11 of 12 games over the last two months, as he continues to be heavily deployed despite inconsistent results. Specifically, St. Louis' No. 1 goalie has a 2.89 GAA and .906 save percentage over the aforementioned span, which only looks slightly better when you consider that the league-wide GAA has risen from 2.78 to 2.90 since last year. At any rate, Allen will now take aim at an Oilers club that ranks 20th in home scoring at 3.13 goals per contest.