Blues' Jake Allen: Cruises to blowout win over Oil

Allen saved 26 of 29 shots during Tuesday's 8-3 win over Edmonton.

The 27-year-old netminder entered Tuesday's contest with an impressive 6-2 record, .920 save percentage and 2.45 GAA through his eight home starts this season. While his ratios didn't improve with his showing, the victory was never in doubt during the blowout win. Allen is locked into a hefty workload behind a strong two-way team, so he projects to remain a rock-solid fantasy option. Still, it isn't out of the question to fade him in daunting road matchups, if the luxury exists.