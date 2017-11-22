Blues' Jake Allen: Cruises to blowout win over Oil
Allen saved 26 of 29 shots during Tuesday's 8-3 win over Edmonton.
The 27-year-old netminder entered Tuesday's contest with an impressive 6-2 record, .920 save percentage and 2.45 GAA through his eight home starts this season. While his ratios didn't improve with his showing, the victory was never in doubt during the blowout win. Allen is locked into a hefty workload behind a strong two-way team, so he projects to remain a rock-solid fantasy option. Still, it isn't out of the question to fade him in daunting road matchups, if the luxury exists.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...