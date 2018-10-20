Blues' Jake Allen: Daunting matchup looms

Allen will start in goal Saturday evening against host Toronto, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Allen will be challenged by the team with the league's best power play, so it's imperative that the Blues play a disciplined brand of hockey in front of him. The Blues' traditional starter is 1-2-2 with awful ratios (3.91 GAA and .877 save percentage) through five games, so it'll be worth your time to check out alternatives on Saturday's mega daily slate.

