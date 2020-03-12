Blues' Jake Allen: Defeats Ducks Wednesday
Allen allowed one goal on 27 shots in a 4-2 win over the Ducks on Wednesday.
The game was rescheduled from Feb. 11, when Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode. Allen did a solid job in the contest, posting his fourth straight win. The 29-year-old goalie improved to 12-6-3 with a 2.15 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 24 appearances. He continues to do well in a limited role behind regular starter Jordan Binnington.
