Blues' Jake Allen: Defeats Ducks Wednesday

Allen allowed one goal on 27 shots in a 4-2 win over the Ducks on Wednesday.

The game was rescheduled from Feb. 11, when Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode. Allen did a solid job in the contest, posting his fourth straight win. The 29-year-old goalie improved to 12-6-3 with a 2.15 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 24 appearances. He continues to do well in a limited role behind regular starter Jordan Binnington.