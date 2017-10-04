Play

Blues' Jake Allen: Defending cage against Penguins

Allen will tend the twine versus Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Allen will be the first netminder to get a crack a dethroning the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. The 27-year-old gave up a trio of pucks in his lone matchup with Pittsburgh last season and will likely face a similarly potent offense this time as well.

