Blues' Jake Allen: Defending cage Wednesday

Allen will patrol the blue paint for Wednesday's clash with Chicago, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Allen will make his 14th consecutive appearance between the pipes and should continue to see all the rubber until the Blues clinch a wild card spot or are eliminated from playoff contention. Even with an upcoming back-to-back Friday and Saturday (against Chicago and Colorado respectively), it appears to be Allen or bust in the Gateway City.

