Blues' Jake Allen: Defending net Tuesday
Allen will start in goal Tuesday against the Wild in Minnesota, the Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The Blues appear committed to sticking with Allen through his struggles, which have been mighty of late. Allen has allowed four goals apiece in his last two starts and has lost four straight between the pipes. Despite the showings, Thomas notes that Tuesday marks the first time since late December that Allen will make three consecutive starts in the blue paint. The 27-year-old netminder will attempt to get back on track and shut down a Wild club averaging 3.42 goals per game since the All-Star break.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...