Blues' Jake Allen: Defending net Tuesday

Allen will start in goal Tuesday against the Wild in Minnesota, the Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Blues appear committed to sticking with Allen through his struggles, which have been mighty of late. Allen has allowed four goals apiece in his last two starts and has lost four straight between the pipes. Despite the showings, Thomas notes that Tuesday marks the first time since late December that Allen will make three consecutive starts in the blue paint. The 27-year-old netminder will attempt to get back on track and shut down a Wild club averaging 3.42 goals per game since the All-Star break.