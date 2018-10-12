Blues' Jake Allen: Delivers first win of season
Allen stopped 31 of 34 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flames.
Allen struggled in his first two games of the season, allowing five goals in each contest and dropping both decisions. The skaters in front of him gave much more support this time around to help Allen secure his first win of the season. The hope is the offensive play keeps up to help build Allen's confidence after a shaky 2017-18 campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...