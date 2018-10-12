Blues' Jake Allen: Delivers first win of season

Allen stopped 31 of 34 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Allen struggled in his first two games of the season, allowing five goals in each contest and dropping both decisions. The skaters in front of him gave much more support this time around to help Allen secure his first win of the season. The hope is the offensive play keeps up to help build Allen's confidence after a shaky 2017-18 campaign.

