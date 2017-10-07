Blues' Jake Allen: Designated as Saturday's home starter

Allen will start in goal Saturday night at home versus the Stars, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

The Blues' 2008 second-round (34th overall) pick was challenged a great deal by the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions in Pittsburgh for Opening Night on Wednesday, as he allowed four goals on 33 shots, but still wiggled away with the victory. Now, he'll face a Stars team that lost 2-1 to the expansion Golden Knights on Friday night; Dallas could be fired up after dropping that one.