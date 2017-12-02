Blues' Jake Allen: Designated puck stopper Saturday
Allen will start in goal Saturday night versus the Wild in Minnesota, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The Blues entrusted backup Carter Hutton with Friday's start against the Kings, but he only last two frames before getting pulled in favor of Allen, who ended up making six saves in relief. Allen is 13-6-1 on the season, but his rate stats (2.77 GAA and .907 save percentage) aren't for the faint of heart. Minnesota is ranked 13th in the league offensively this season, but Allen beat them on the road exactly one week ago after kicking away 22 of 25 shots.
