Blues' Jake Allen: Does enough to win
Allen made 25 saves in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Senators.
Allen gave up the only two goals of the first period, but he settled down after that and gave his team a chance to come back against the winless Senators. This underwhelming performance shows why Allen isn't a threat to the starting job Jordan Binnington pulled away from him last season.
