Blues' Jake Allen: Doesn't make it past first period

Allen allowed three goals on six shots from the Cancuks in Sunday's 6-1 home loss. He was replaced by Chad Johnson after 14:06 between the pipes.

Allen worked a 1-0 shutout over the Jets on Friday, but the Canucks chased him from the net early in this one. The first two goals that he permitted were rather fluky, as Brock Boeser's shot went up off the glass and off Allen's back, and then allied skater Jay Bouwmeester deflected an Elias Pettersson shot into his own goal. Allen's third goal was simply the result of a nice breakaway chance involving Pettersson and Boeser with 5:55 remaining in the first frame. Allen's record now stands at 8-8-4 to go along with a 3.11 GAA and .900 save percentage through 22 games. Those numbers aren't all that great, but in fairness, scoring is up across the board this year.