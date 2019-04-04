Blues' Jake Allen: Downed by Hawks in shootout
Allen stopped 35 of 38 shots in regulation and overtime, and two of three shootout attempts, in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks.
The 28-year-old has started just two of the last eight games, and Allen missed a chance in this one to put the Blues in a virtual tie with the Preds and Jets for first place in the Central Division. St. Louis has two games remaining on their schedule, but look for Jordan Binnington to get the nod in both.
