Blues' Jake Allen: Downed in desert
Allen surrendered two goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Coyotes.
Allen did a lot to keep the Blues in the game, but Phil Kessel broke through at 7:20 of the third period. The 29-year-old goalie dropped to 7-3-2 with a 2.18 GAA and a .930 save percentage in 13 games this year. Allen went 3-2-0 with just nine goals allowed in six appearances in December -- he's become one of the better backups in the league behind usual starter Jordan Binnington.
