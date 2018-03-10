Blues' Jake Allen: Draws road assignment against Kings
Allen will start in goal Saturday against host Los Angeles, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Allen can improve to 20 wins by taking care of the Kings, but he enters with a weak 2.79 GAA and .906 save percentage through 45 appearances on the season. Give further consideration to the fact that the Kings have gone 7-3-0 over their last 10 games, and this looks like a precarious spot start for Allen, who has reclaimed his No. 1 job from Carter Hutton only because the latter has been dealing with an undisclosed issue.
