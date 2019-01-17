Blues' Jake Allen: Draws road start in Boston

Allen will be the starting goalie Thursday versus the Bruins, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Allen has enjoyed far more success on the road than at home this season, so this decision makes sense, Mind you, considering the Bruins boast an impressive 16-6-1 home record, you may want to temper expectations accordingly. The Blues' netminder has not yet faced Boston in 2018-19, but for his career, Allen holds a 4-2-0 record in seven appearances against the Original Six franchise.