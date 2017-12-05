Blues' Jake Allen: Draws start in Montreal

Allen will be between the posts for Tuesday's road contest against the Canadiens, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

It's been a very rough go of things for Allen lately -- the 27-year-old shows a .883 save percentage and 3.36 save percentage in his last nine appearances, allowing at least three goals in six of them. He'll look to turn things around Tuesday against a Montreal squad that has looked better since the start of the season, but still managed only 2.47 goals per game in November.