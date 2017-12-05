Blues' Jake Allen: Draws start in Montreal

Allen will be between the posts for Tuesday's road contest against the Canadiens, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

It's been a very rough go of things for Allen lately -- the 27-year-old shows a .883 save percentage and 3.36 save percentage in his last nine appearances, allowing at least three goals in six of them. He'll look to turn things around Tuesday against a Montreal squad that has looked better since the start of the season, but still managed only 2.47 goals per game in November.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories