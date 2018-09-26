Blues' Jake Allen: Drops preseason debut

Allen allowed two goals on 21 shots during Tuesday's 4-0 preseason loss to the Capitals.

Despite the loss, Allen performed well through two periods, as both goals were due to his defensemen failing to clear the puck from in front of him. The Blues picked up tons of talent over the summer, and the final piece of the puzzle would be Allen maintaining his peak performance. The 28-year-old backstop will likely get more work with two preseason games left on the docket.