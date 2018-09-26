Blues' Jake Allen: Drops preseason debut
Allen allowed two goals on 21 shots during Tuesday's 4-0 preseason loss to the Capitals.
Despite the loss, Allen performed well through two periods, as both goals were due to his defensemen failing to clear the puck from in front of him. The Blues picked up tons of talent over the summer, and the final piece of the puzzle would be Allen maintaining his peak performance. The 28-year-old backstop will likely get more work with two preseason games left on the docket.
More News
-
Blues' Jake Allen: In goal Tuesday•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Ruled out until at least Sunday•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Agrees that he's ahead of schedule•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Will be ready for Opening Night•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Will miss up to two weeks of camp•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Campaign ends in abrupt fashion•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...