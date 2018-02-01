Blues' Jake Allen: Dusting off for spot start Thursday

Allen will start in goal Thursday night against the Bruins in Boston, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.

Allen has only made three appearances in 2018, with the light workload partially attributed to Carter Hutton arguably being the biggest breakout performer among goalies with a 13-4-1 record and sterling .945 save percentage through 22 games. Slowing the B's figures to be a daunting task for Allen since Boston is 16-6-4 at home and presents the league's sixth-best offense, as well as a power play ranked seventh overall at 21.2 percent.