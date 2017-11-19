Blues' Jake Allen: Earns victory against Vancouver
Allen stopped 20 of 23 shots in Saturday's overtime win over the Canucks.
Allen has certainly had better nights, but he was good enough against Vancouver to earn his second consecutive victory. The 27-year-old has turned in some lackluster efforts of late and his .910 save percentage is reflective of his inconsistency thus far. Allen is locked into a starting role and owns a solid 11-5-1 record, but he's yet to exhibit quality play on a nightly basis, which impedes his fantasy value. Allen is still worth rolling out whenever the Blues are in action, but more consistency would go a long way.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...