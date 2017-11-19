Blues' Jake Allen: Earns victory against Vancouver

Allen stopped 20 of 23 shots in Saturday's overtime win over the Canucks.

Allen has certainly had better nights, but he was good enough against Vancouver to earn his second consecutive victory. The 27-year-old has turned in some lackluster efforts of late and his .910 save percentage is reflective of his inconsistency thus far. Allen is locked into a starting role and owns a solid 11-5-1 record, but he's yet to exhibit quality play on a nightly basis, which impedes his fantasy value. Allen is still worth rolling out whenever the Blues are in action, but more consistency would go a long way.