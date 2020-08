Allen stopped 22 of 23 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Canucks in Game 4.

Allen was trusted with back-to-back starts, and he once again delivered the goods with his second straight win. Allen has allowed just three goals on 64 shots in those two appearances. The 30-year-old's strong play of late may have given him the edge over Jordan Binnington. A pivotal Game 5 awaits on Wednesday, and it seems likely Allen will get the nod for that contest.