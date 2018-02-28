Blues' Jake Allen: Exits after first frame Tuesday
Allen allowed three goals on eight shots before being pulled after the first period of Tuesday's 8-3 loss to Minnesota.
Allen dropped to 2-14-0 since Dec. 12, as he's become nearly impossible to rely on for both the Blues and fantasy owners. He now owns a .904 save percentage and 2.83 GAA for the campaign, and until there are signs of progress between the pipes, Allen should be viewed as a high-risk option.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...