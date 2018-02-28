Blues' Jake Allen: Exits after first frame Tuesday

Allen allowed three goals on eight shots before being pulled after the first period of Tuesday's 8-3 loss to Minnesota.

Allen dropped to 2-14-0 since Dec. 12, as he's become nearly impossible to rely on for both the Blues and fantasy owners. He now owns a .904 save percentage and 2.83 GAA for the campaign, and until there are signs of progress between the pipes, Allen should be viewed as a high-risk option.