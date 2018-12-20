Blues' Jake Allen: Facing Canucks in Vancouver

Allen is slated to take on the Canucks on the road Thursday, Chris Pinkert of the Blues' official site reports.

Allen has posted a 4-2-1 record, 2.82 GAA and .908 save percentage over seven December contests. The ratios aren't very appealing in either DFS or season-long settings, but at least St. Louis' top netminder is trending in the right direction after turning in a save mark south of the .900 benchmark through the first two months -- specifically, he turned in an .896 value, and will now clash with a Canucks team that has experienced a freefall in the Pacific Division standings with a 16-17-4 record.