Blues' Jake Allen: Facing Edmonton

Allen will guard the goal in Wednesday's home game against the Oilers, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Allen was pretty sharp in his last start, stopping 27 of 29 shots en route to a 3-2 win over the Avalanche on Friday. The 28-year-old netminder will look to stay sharp and pick up his eighth victory of the season in a home matchup with an Oilers team that's only averaging 2.40 goals per game on the road this campaign, 23rd in the NHL.