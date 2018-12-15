Blues' Jake Allen: Facing off against Colorado

Allen will start in the home goal for Friday's game versus the Avalanche, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Allen will make his fifth straight start, as he posted a 2-1-1 record and .914 save percentage in the previous four outings. He was superb in his last game against the Avs, steering away 27 of 29 shots and winning in overtime. That shows Allen's upside, but he still carries plenty of risk since Colorado ranks third in the league with 3.61 goals per game.