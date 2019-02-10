Blues' Jake Allen: Facing off against Preds

Allen will start in the road goal in Sunday's game versus the Predators, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Allen last started Jan. 17 in a loss to Boston, and he's watched rookie Jordan Binnington dominate the last seven games. The Blues have been buzzing with five straight wins and providing plenty of offensive support for Binnington, so hopefully Allen will receive the same luxury during the matinee. It surely won't come easy against a powerful Preds offense.