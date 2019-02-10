Blues' Jake Allen: Facing off against Preds
Allen will start in the road goal in Sunday's game versus the Predators, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Allen last started Jan. 17 in a loss to Boston, and he's watched rookie Jordan Binnington dominate the last seven games. The Blues have been buzzing with five straight wins and providing plenty of offensive support for Binnington, so hopefully Allen will receive the same luxury during the matinee. It surely won't come easy against a powerful Preds offense.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...