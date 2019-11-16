Blues' Jake Allen: Falls in OT
Allen turned aside 36 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
The Blues' No. 2 netminder got the nod to kick off a weekend back-to-back and had a much busier night than Joonas Korpisalo at the other end of the ice. While Allen made some tough stops to get St. Louis a point, he had little chance on Zach Werenski's power-play winner. Allen is now 3-1-1 with a 3.19 GAA and .893 save percentage in 2019-20.
