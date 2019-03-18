Blues' Jake Allen: Falls to Sabres in shootout

Allen stopped 31 of 34 shots in regulation and overtime, but only one of three shootout attempts, in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

The 28-year-old has been playing well since working his way back into a timeshare with Jordan Binnington, posting a 2.13 GAA and .925 save percentage over his last six starts, but his 1-2-3 record over that stretch reflects the Blues' erratic play in front of him. As long as Allen keeps giving the team a chance at points in the standings, he should continue to see regular work down the stretch.