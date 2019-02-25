Blues' Jake Allen: Falls to Wild in overtime

Allen made 33 saves in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to Minnesota.

Allen made some stellar saves Sunday but was unable to come away with the win for his efforts. Since moving to a backup role, Allen has played much better, although the Blues' netminder surely would want to have Ryan Donato's game-winning goal back. The non-regulation defeat will move Allen's record to 17-15-5 with a 2.95 GAA and .902 save percentage.