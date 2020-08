Allen yielded four goals on 30 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks in Game 5.

Allen had a 3-1 lead to work with in the second period, but three unanswered goals from the Canucks stuck him with the loss. The 30-year-old had allowed four goals combined in his previous three outings. With the Blues' season hanging in the balance in Friday's Game 6, it's unknown if head coach Craig Berube will stick with Allen or turn back to Jordan Binnington.