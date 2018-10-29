Blues' Jake Allen: Feeling better
Allen (undisclosed) is feeling better after leaving Saturday's game against the Blackhawks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
The Blues' netminder left Saturday's game with an undisclosed injury after colliding with two players, one of whom happened to be his teammate. Allen, according to Korac, has spoken with backup Chad Johnson and is feeling better but there's still been no word on whether he'll wind up on the injury shelf as a result of Saturday's collision. If Allen does miss time, Johnson figures to see the majority of starts in St. Louis.
