Blues' Jake Allen: Game sharpening into focus

Allen made 30 saves to lead the Blues to a 4-1 win over the Sabres on Thursday.

He has now won five of his last seven starts and improved his overall record to 13-10-4. Allen is playing an aggressive game and is brimming with confidence. He has a long way to go to bring his numbers up after a bad start, but he seems determined to do it. Allen has allowed just a single goal in three of his last four games.