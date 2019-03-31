Blues' Jake Allen: Gets first win since March 7

Allen made 25 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Devils on Saturday.

It was Allen's first win since March 7; he is 1-1-2 since then with just nine goals allowed. The Blues are Jordan Binnington's team now and that seems to fit Allen's game just fine. He just doesn't seem to be able to carry the weight of starting in the NHL.

