Blues' Jake Allen: Gets Monday's starting nod

Allen will work the crease for Monday's tilt with Los Angeles, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Allen currently owns a 6-2-1 record to go along with a 2.51 GAA and .920 save percentage, and he has been particularly good in his last two outings. Over the two games, Allen stopped 59 of 62 shots while defeating Calgary and Columbus. However, Allen will face arguably his toughest test to this point in the season Monday, taking on a Kings team that is 9-1-1 and riding a three-game win streak.