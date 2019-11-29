Play

Blues' Jake Allen: Gets nod against Stars

Allen will start Friday's game in Dallas, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Allen will give Jordan Binnington a rare breather in this battle of Central Division rivals. St Louis' backup is 3-1-2 this season, through his 2.95 GAA and .904 save percentage leave a lot to be desired.

