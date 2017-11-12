Blues' Jake Allen: Gets pulled in loss to Islanders

Allen was pulled Saturday against the Islanders after he gave up four goals on 18 shots.

Allen had been playing very well of late, but unfortunately he had no answer for the Islanders on Saturday night. The 27-year-old is the clear-cut starter for the Blues and should have no problem bouncing back. He didn't get much support from his defense and it was only his fourth regulation loss of the year. Get him back in your lineup next game.