Blues' Jake Allen: Gets road assignment against Chicago

Allen will patrol the crease Saturday night against host Chicago, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

The Blues have a back-to-back set of games on tap, so they'll reportedly turn to Chad Johnson for Sunday's home game against the Ducks. Allen, who is the team's traditional starter, picked up his first win of the young season Thursday, setting aside 31 of 34 shots from the Flames in St. Louis. Oddly enough, his next challenger in the Blackhawks have gone to overtime in each of their first four games to start the season. Patrick Kane and Co. won two of those, despite the Original Six club allowing as many goals as it has scored (18).