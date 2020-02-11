Blues' Jake Allen: Gets start nod Tuesday

Allen will patrol the crease during Tuesday's contest in Anaheim, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Allen will make his first start since Jan. 31 where he allowed three goals on 34 shots against Edmonton. This will be just the 20th appearance for the 29-year-old, but he owns a strong 2.26 GAA and .925 save percentage this season. A matchup against a stagnant Anaheim offense that scores the third-fewest goals per game should give Allen a good chance at his first win since Jan. 13.