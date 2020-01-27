Blues' Jake Allen: Gets starting nod Monday

Allen was the first goalie off the ice during morning skate, indicating he'll start Monday's road game versus the Canucks, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Jordan Binnington participated in the All-Star Game on Saturday, so he'll get some additional rest and likely be between the pipes Tuesday versus the Flames. Allen has been one of the most dependable backup goalies in the league this year, as he has posted a .927 save percentage and 2.22 GAA this year. The Canucks had a strong run before the break with wins in 11 of 14 games while averaging 3.6 goals per contest.