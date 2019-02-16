Blues' Jake Allen: Gets starting nod Saturday

Allen will defend the road cage in Saturday's game versus the Avalanche, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Allen is the clear backup to rookie Jordan Binnington now, but he'll get the start on the first half of back-to-back games. He held his own in his last outing versus the Predators, hanging on for a 5-4 overtime win. The pressure is clearly on Allen now to perform and keep pace with Binnington. He'll look to earn the Blues their ninth straight win against an Avalanche team which has a pitiful 10-11-5 record at home.