Blues' Jake Allen: Gets starting nod Sunday

Allen will patrol the crease Sunday in Buffalo, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Despite a 1-2-1 record in March, Allen has posted a strong 2.01 GAA and .923 save percentage in four appearances this month. The longtime St. Louis netminder has been relegated to a backup role with the emergence of star rookie Jordan Binnington, but he remains a reliable fantasy option when he gets the chance.

More News
Our Latest Stories