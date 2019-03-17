Blues' Jake Allen: Gets starting nod Sunday
Allen will patrol the crease Sunday in Buffalo, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Despite a 1-2-1 record in March, Allen has posted a strong 2.01 GAA and .923 save percentage in four appearances this month. The longtime St. Louis netminder has been relegated to a backup role with the emergence of star rookie Jordan Binnington, but he remains a reliable fantasy option when he gets the chance.
