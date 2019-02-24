Blues' Jake Allen: Gets starting nod Sunday
Allen will guard the visiting cage for Sunday's game against the Wild.
Allen has won his past two starts while taking a back seat to starter Jordan Binnington, racking up a 2.00 GAA and .947 save percentage in that span. He has a good matchup against a Minnesota offense that ranks 25th in goals for this campaign (170).
