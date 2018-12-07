Blues' Jake Allen: Gets starting nod versus Winnipeg
Allen will be between the pipes on the road against the Jets on Friday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
In his previous three clashes with Winnipeg this season, Allen is 0-1-1 with a disastrous 4.92 GAA and .833 save percentage. Given his recent history, it's a little surprising the club doesn't want to give Chad Johnson a shot at grounding the Jets.
