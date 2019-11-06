Blues' Jake Allen: Gets starting nod Wednesday
Allen will be between the pipes on the road against Edmonton on Wednesday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Allen has seen minimal usage this season, appearing in just three games in which he posted a 2-1-0 record and 3.73 GAA. The 29-year-old ceded the netminding duties to youngster Jordan Binnington last season and the organization has never looked back. If the club wants to bolster its lineup at the deadline, it could consider moving Allen and his $4.35 million cap hit.
