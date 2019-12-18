Blues' Jake Allen: Gets starting nod

Allen will patrol the crease during Wednesday's home game against the Oilers, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Allen was a little shaky in his last start Dec. 10 against the Sabres, surrendering three goals on 31 shots en route to his fourth loss of the season. The 29-year-old backstop will try to bounce back in a home matchup with a Connor McDavid led Edmonton offense that's averaging 2.79 goals per game on the road this year, 14th in the NHL.