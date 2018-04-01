Blues' Jake Allen: Gets yanked versus Coyotes
Allen allowed two goals on 14 shots in a 6-0 loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.
The 27-year-old wasn't great, but he was far from the only problem when Blues coach Mike Yeo yanked him in favor of Carter Hutton. The Blues made the goaltender change in the first few minutes of the second period while only down two, so it was pretty clear Yeo was trying to get the attention of his team. It didn't work. Allen still had a very good March, winning six straight at one point, but since then, he's yielded six goals in about 85 minutes.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...