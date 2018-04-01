Blues' Jake Allen: Gets yanked versus Coyotes

Allen allowed two goals on 14 shots in a 6-0 loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.

The 27-year-old wasn't great, but he was far from the only problem when Blues coach Mike Yeo yanked him in favor of Carter Hutton. The Blues made the goaltender change in the first few minutes of the second period while only down two, so it was pretty clear Yeo was trying to get the attention of his team. It didn't work. Allen still had a very good March, winning six straight at one point, but since then, he's yielded six goals in about 85 minutes.